X.com to go live today? Elon Musk says 'if there is good enough logo...'

Twitter owner Elon Musk who said talked about his plans to rebrand the platform and do away with the iconic brand logo. Musk hinted at replacing the familiar blue bird logo with a new symbol, probably something that resembles his all-time favourite "X." Moreover, he has also said that a post on Twitter, usually called a tweet, will be renamed to an "X".

In another post, he wrote, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow." In another post, he also wrote that x.com now points to twitter.com.

The change, which was not evident on the website on Sunday evening, followed Musk's recent admission that advertising revenue remains nearly half of what it once was. And Twitter's cash flow has been negative as a result of that and its heavy debt load.

Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, said on Sunday that the move would further alienate Twitter's original, and once fiercely loyal, user base.

"On the one hand, you can make the argument he would be getting rid of an iconic brand. On the other hand, he is signaling it is a new day for what was once Twitter and that the company is heading in a different direction with a different user base."

The billionaire Musk said in a Sunday post he wanted to change Twitter's logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favor changing the site's color scheme from blue to black. He posted a picture of a stylized X against a black outer space-themed background.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he said.

Late Sunday afternoon, Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino in a tweet wrote, “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."