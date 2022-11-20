Xebia eyes opportunity in digital transformation, to hire 1200 Indians by March

Anand Sahay, CEO of Xebia Global, told PTI that since all businesses are focusing on transformation and there is high demand in this market, the company is opening new centres around the world, including India. It also has plans to acquire companies that are engaged in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, augmented and virtual reality, and other related fields. Despite the weak macroeconomic environment, US-based IT company Xebia plans to hire 1,200 people in India by March 2023 as the company sees growth opportunities in the digital transformation sector.
"We have started operating in Colombia now. We might start in Chile by the end of the first quarter. We are looking forward to growing our Chennai centre. We are about 200 people in Bhopal and we feel that it should go up to at least 500 people there. In Jaipur, we have about 600 people. We are clearly planning for about 1,200 there. We are actually adding more satellite offices also as we speak, be it in Kochi or others in India," Sahay said.
The company acquired the Michigan-based low-code digital transformation company Netlink Digital Solutions Group (NDS) last week. The acquisition will aid Xebia in growing operations in Bhopal and other southern cities by providing about 1,000 extra workers over the course of a year.
Regarding the macroeconomic effects, Sahay stated that the company is keeping an eye on inflation because it typically has an impact on salaries, but that talents won't change jobs in 2023 because the market won't be as volatile as it was in 2021.
Sahay stated, “We don't see customers saying that they don't need software anymore. The area where we are in, mostly innovative software development or something which is disrupting, customers continue to spend money."
He further noted"I think, it is more of an internal issue which we have to resolve. When you have inflation of 16 per cent in Poland, what should our salary structures be? So, those are the issues, but not on the business front."
He also stressed that, given the direction the world is heading in, Xebia will need to make more acquisitions in the cloud services sector in order to increase its geographic reach, among other things.
"From an emerging technology perspective, we are very, very bullish on Web 3. We are already one of the experts in the world of functionality, which allows us to do serious work in blockchain. We are now also spending some money incubating AR and VR. We think it is important to start playing in that use case. We might do a small acquisition in that space also," Sahay stated.
