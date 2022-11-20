Xebia eyes opportunity in digital transformation, to hire 1200 Indians by March

"We have started operating in Colombia now. We might start in Chile by the end of the first quarter. We are looking forward to growing our Chennai centre. We are about 200 people in Bhopal and we feel that it should go up to at least 500 people there. In Jaipur, we have about 600 people. We are clearly planning for about 1,200 there. We are actually adding more satellite offices also as we speak, be it in Kochi or others in India," Sahay said.

