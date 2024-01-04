Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Xerox to lays off 15% of its workforce
BREAKING NEWS

Xerox to lays off 15% of its workforce

Livemint

Xerox plans to reduce its workforce by 15% in order to introduce a new organizational structure and operating model.

Mint Image

On January 3, Xerox revealed its intention to reduce its workforce by 15% as part of a strategic initiative to introduce a new organizational structure and operating model, according to a report by CNBC.

As of December 31, 2022, Xerox, specializing in digital printing and document management technologies, had approximately 20,500 employees, as disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. With this figure as a reference, the workforce reduction announced on Wednesday is expected to impact around 3,075 employees.

