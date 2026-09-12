Xflow partners with HSBC to collect payments from Indian users for global businesses; here's why it is important

Xflow, a cross-border payments platform, on Friday announced a partnership with HSBC, in a move that will make it easier for global businesses to collect payments from Indian customers using cards, net banking and UPI for online and recurring payments.

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The Xflow-HSBC collaboration was announced at Global Fintech Fest 2026, one of the world's largest fintech gatherings, in Mumbai. The partnership will allow businesses worldwide to leverage India's local payment infrastructure and provide Indian customers with a familiar checkout experience, without needing to set up an Indian entity or take on additional local regulatory requirements.

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Why is it important? The Xflow-HSBC partnership can prove significant for international merchants since collecting payments from India has proven very difficult for them in the past. Less than 70 per cent of international card transactions succeed in India, partly because many cards are not enabled for overseas spending. Recurring payments can face additional challenges due to India's data and mandate requirements.

Additionally, bank wire transfers can be slow, more expensive, and paperwork-heavy. These hurdles can cause global merchants to lose Indian customers at checkout.

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What will the Xflow-HSBC partnership do? The partnership aims to address these challenges by enabling cross-border payments to be processed using India's local payment infrastructure. Customers can pay using methods such as UPI and cards that they already use for domestic transactions. Simply put, cross-border payments are converted into local transactions for Indian buyers, allowing them to pay at checkout via UPI and cards.

UPI accounts for roughly 85 per cent of India's digital payment volumes, with the firm stating that transactions using local payment methods have a success rate of more than 95 per cent, potentially helping international merchants improve checkout conversions.

Benefit of Xflow-HSBC partnership The benefit of Xflow and HSBC's partnership can be reaped by international businesses looking to access India's large consumer market without having to establish a local entity or navigate additional regulatory hurdles. The collaboration will also allow merchants to receive settlements in major currencies and send funds to destinations worldwide at competitive rates.

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The solution could particularly benefit global companies operating in high-demand categories, including physical goods, SaaS, artificial intelligence (AI) and consumer technology, online travel and booking platforms, and edtech, especially those currently relying on international payment methods with lower success rates in India.

Xflow CEO's remarks on HSBC partnership Ashwin Bhatnagar, Co-founder & CEO, Xflow, commented on the latest partnership with HSBC and said, "Collecting payments from India has always been harder than it should be, and global merchants lose customers because of it. With HSBC, we're making it possible for any international business to accept payments from Indian buyers as easily as a domestic merchant would, with local payment methods, high success rates, and compliance fully handled. Our mission is to make cross-border payments as seamless as domestic ones, and this is a major step towards that."

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The partnership can likely remove some of the key barriers faced by international businesses in India, making cross-border payments faster and more seamless while giving global merchants a simpler way to tap into the country's growing digital consumer market.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.