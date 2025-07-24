Xi to Meet EU Chiefs at Downsized Summit Hit by Trade, Ukraine

Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders Thursday, their first in-person summit since 2023 that’s exposing a divide between the bloc and Beijing just months after earlier signs of a possible detente.

Tensions spanning trade to the war in Ukraine are casting a pall over an event that coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic ties. The meeting has been cut short from two days to one at Beijing’s request, Bloomberg News has reported, with the venue changed from Brussels to the Chinese capital after Xi refused to travel to Europe for the talks.

The Chinese leader as well as Premier Li Qiang will meet throughout the day with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, according to an EU official. The meeting follows the EU’s summit with Japan held in Tokyo Wednesday.

While there are no plans to issue a joint communique, the EU intends to release a statement listing the main messages it delivered, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The tensions on display this week contrast with hope at the height of the trade war unleashed by Donald Trump for China to repair ties with the EU. Back then, Beijing appeared to be positioning itself as a more reliable partner as Trump alienated the bloc. Now, deep disagreements are once again marring the relationship.

Tensions flared in April with Beijing’s decision to impose export controls on rare earth magnets, which shook European car companies and other sectors.

Brussels also takes issue with what it considers as Beijing’s support for Moscow. The EU on Friday sanctioned two Chinese banks and five China-based companies as part of its latest measures against Russia.

Trade ties are another source of frustration. The Asian nation’s goods trade surplus reached almost $143 billion in the first half of this year, a record for any six-month period, according to data released last week.

The EU inflamed trade tensions when it imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles last year in a bid to ward off a flood of cheap imports. In response, China launched anti-dumping probes into European brandy, dairy and pork.

With assistance from Iain Rogers and Jorge Valero.

