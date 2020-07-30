US firm InterDigital files patent infringement cases against Xiaomi in Delhi HC

"Wireless and video standards play the important role of eliminating barriers to entry, enabling new companies like Xiaomi to enter the market and have success despite having made no investment in previous wireless research activities. Advanced research drives key wireless and video standards, and fair licenses with companies that make use of those technologies enable companies like InterDigital to reinvest in still more research, benefiting all users and the industry at large," William J. Merritt, president and CEO, InterDigital said in a statement.