Xiaomi back on top in Dec quarter, smartphone shipments fell 4% in 2020: Report

Among other brands, Apple emerged as the sixth leading brand in December quarter, growing at 171% YoY and 93% YoY. Apple crossed 1.5 million shipments in a single quarter for the first time in India. Their key rival in premium segment, OnePlus, crossed 3 million shipments in a year for the first time, but mostly on account of the mid range Nord series. Xiaomi’s sister brand Poco crossed 2.5 million smartphone units for the first time in a quarter.