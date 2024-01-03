Xiaomi evaluating local production of its tablets
New Delhi: The Indian unit of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said it’s evaluating local manufacturing of its tablets, as New Delhi seeks to curb imports of IT hardware products, and boost investment and entrepreneurship in the world’s fifth-largest economy under its flagship Make in India initiative.