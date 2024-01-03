Xiaomi evaluating local production of its tablets

New Delhi: The Indian unit of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said it’s evaluating local manufacturing of its tablets, as New Delhi seeks to curb imports of IT hardware products, and boost investment and entrepreneurship in the world’s fifth-largest economy under its flagship Make in India initiative.

“The government has given a one-year extension, we’re mindful of that target and we are working with our partners to ensure that we can start this at a the right time," Xiaomi India president Muralikrishnan B. said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

India has put in place an import management system from 1 November 2023, as per which companies will be able to import IT hardware products including laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, servers and ultra-small form factor devices, without any restrictions for a year. However, after 1 November 2024, imports will be curtailed in a staggered way every year and import quantities will be determined on factors including the amounts imported in the previous year, products made locally in the previous year and quantities exported from India in the previous year.

The year-long period has been aimed at giving companies that do not make the products in India adequate time to create local manufacturing capacities. Xiaomi makes locally all the smartphones it sells in India, and has expanded its exports base to the UAE besides neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh.

Muralikrishnan said the brand will keep its focus on bringing 5G smartphones at affordable prices, including the sub- ₹10,000 price band. For the next three years, Xiaomi will focus on its three-pronged strategy of 5G, AIoT devices and connected ecosystem, which will be integrated with HyperOS, the brand’s own operating system spanning all its connected devices.

Muralikrishnan, however, clarified that Xiaomi does not intend to bring its electric car to India anytime soon. Last week, the Chinese smartphone major announced its entry into the electric vehicle segment in China, and plans to break into the top five carmakers globally.

