Xiaomi global VP Manu Jain calls it quits1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Jain was the poster boy for Xiaomi’s growth in India and was among the founding members of the India team.
NEW DELHI : Xiaomi’s global vice president and former head of its Indian operations Manu Jain has announced his departure from the Chinese electronics maker after a nine-year stint.
