Xiaomi India eyes increased localization, Apple-like ecosystem
SummaryXiaomi India’s conversations with Meity have been about increasing localisation of the entire manufacturing ecosystem. It was one of the first major brands from China to have signed a comprehensive local manufacturing deal with Dixon
New Delhi: China-headquartered technology brand Xiaomi is set to complete 10 years in India next month. Despite the Indian government's cautious stance towards Chinese-owned companies, Xiaomi India is undeterred.