Xiaomi India eyes increased localization, Apple-like ecosystem

Murali is optimistic about the consumer market in 2024. “For prices of up to ₹30,000 in smartphones, 5G is the main growth driver, and devices from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 are now nearly 100% 5G-compatible. In the inflation-agnostic premium market, consumers have access to credit and, thanks to ample credit and financing options, are cycling through their phones much faster. This upgrade cycle is around 1.5-2 years and is rising in the entry to mid-range prices to even three years," he further said.