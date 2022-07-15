Xiaomi India promotes COO Muralikrishnan B to role of president

Muralikrishnan is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta and has more than 25 years of experience in the consumer tech industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Osmania University and has served as a chief operating officer at Jabong and senior vice president at Myntra Jabong.
NEW DELHI: Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has announced the appointment of Muralikrishnan B as the new president of Xiaomi India. He is expected to take charge from August 1. According to the company, Muralikrishnan will be responsible for the day-to-day operations, services, public affairs, and strategic projects.
He will also continue to work to strengthen the company’s commitment toward Make in India and Digital India initiatives, the company added.
Prior to this, Muralikrishnan was the chief operating officer (COO) at Xiaomi India since July 2018.
Muralikrishnan’s promotion to the role of head of operations comes a month after the company announced the appointment of Alvin Tse as the general manager of Xiaomi India on June 3.
One of the founding team members of Xiaomi Global, Tse was the general manager of Xiaomi Indonesia when his India appointment was announced.
Tse is currently in the transition phase and hasn’t officially joined Xiaomi India, the company said.
Xiaomi said that he has played a key role in the brand’s growth in the offline market, services, and operations.
“Under Muralikrishnan’s able leadership, the company has witnessed strong growth across categories and has substantially scaled its organizational capabilities, execution machinery and built a solid foundation in the offline retail segment," the company said in a statement.
Xiaomi has ramped up manufacturing in recent years and claims that 99% of its smartphones and 100% of its smart TVs are locally assembled. The company is currently under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and illegally transferring funds to three entities outside India in the name of royalty payments.
In May, ED seized assets worth over ₹5,500 crore from Xiaomi India
Manu Jain, who led Xiaomi India for seven years, moved to a global role as group vice president in 2021.