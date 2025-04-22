Companies
Xiaomi India shifts focus to premium smartphones to boost sales, profit
Summary
- Xiaomi’s move to target the over ₹20,000 smartphone segment assumes significance as the company once led India’s smartphone market for nearly five years from 2017 to 2022, purely on high-volume sales in the budget segment.
New Delhi: Chinese consumer electronics brand Xiaomi is charting a new course in a challenging Indian smartphone market, prioritizing revenue and profitability by aggressively targeting the mid-to-premium segment of mobile handsets priced above ₹20,000.
