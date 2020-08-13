Home >Companies >News >Xiaomi joins Teach for India, to donate smartphones worth 2 crore
We are targeting that 50% of our business will come from offline channels by the end of this year which is pretty massive for us, says Xiaomi India managing director Manu Jain. (Ramegowda Bopaiah/mint)
We are targeting that 50% of our business will come from offline channels by the end of this year which is pretty massive for us, says Xiaomi India managing director Manu Jain. (Ramegowda Bopaiah/mint)

Xiaomi joins Teach for India, to donate smartphones worth 2 crore

1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 01:57 PM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • Xiaomi has been leading India’s smartphone market in terms of sales, but has faced backlash thanks to anti-China sentiment in the country. India has banned the company's Mi Browser Pro and Mi Community apps

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday announced a tie-up with non-profit organisation Teach for India to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day. As part of the association, the company has pledged to donate 2,500 new smartphones, worth 2 crore, to children from communities that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company, its exclusive retail network will be instrumental in donating the phones. Xiaomi managing director, Manu Jain, also urged people to tell the company about people who have been affected by the pandemic.

The Teach for India partnership is meant to help children continue their education through online learning. The company is using the partnership to mark five years of its own Make in India manufacturing initiatives.

According to Xiaomi, most of its televisions are made in India right now. The company also partners with Foxconn to make smartphones in the country.

Xiaomi has been leading India’s smartphone market in terms of sales, but has faced backlash thanks to anti-China sentiment in the country. The Indian government has banned two apps from the company, Mi Browser Pro and Mi Community, which are integral to the company’s ecosystem strategy for sales.

The two apps were amongst the nearly 100 apps banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) after border clashes between India and China at the Galwan Valley.

While the company has been able to retain its spot atop the smartphone market, fellow Chinese competitors like Vivo and Oppo have lost their hold to an extent. South Korean smartphone maker Samsung, which had been losing its foothold in India’s smartphone space, rose to the number two spot in the second quarter of 2020, according to two industry reports.

American smartphone giant, Apple, also saw 5% year-on-year growth in this quarter.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain. (Photo: Reuters)

Xiaomi to make new version of MIUI to adhere to India’s apps ban

2 min read . 07 Aug 2020
InterDigital is seeking compensatory and punitive damages against Xiaomi along with an injunction to prevent further patent infringement in India, (Reuters)

US firm InterDigital files patent infringement cases against Xiaomi in Delhi HC

2 min read . 30 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout