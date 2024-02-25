Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 14 series, watch and tablet for global markets

Barcelona: Xiaomi, the third largest smartphone maker in the world, launched the Xiaomi 14 series in partnership with Leica, a day before the Mobile World Congress begins in Barcelona. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the Chinese smartphone maker takes yet another swing at the high value premium segment, the Xiaomi 14 will be priced at €999 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra at €1,499, for global markets. The Xiaomi 14 will be available in India soon and is likely to be priced at around ₹75,000. The price may go down further with financing schemes.

Xiaomi also introduced a new Pad6S Pro at €699. The fifth largest player in the tablet segment is expecting the product to become the work pad for consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three new wearables were also introduced. The Smartband 8 Pro for €69 has advanced health and fitness features. The WatchS3 that has gesture-enabled functions for one-handed use will be priced at €149. The Watch2 priced at €199 comes with WearOS from Google, is lighter than its previous generation and includes a heart monitoring feature. The products are meant for global markets.

HyperOS will be introduced in devices from the first half of 2024, including its latest Xiaomi 14 series and its 13 and 12 series. Redmi Note 13 and 12 Pro series will also have the new OS.

HyperOS is the company's own operating system which works across platforms and devices like its smartphones, wearables, home products and the new electric car. The OS has been redesigned to make user interface more engaging. Besides use of brighter and vivid colours, the OS also enables the Xiaomi smart hub, the platform which connects all home products and devices in one place, to become more intelligent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also shared how it intends to use artificial intelligence in future devices. For instance, AI generated subtitles will be in-built for calls or meetings. AI can be used for portraits that can be artificially generated and backgrounds that can be filled by AI based on existing pictures.

The reporter is in Barcelona to cover the Mobile World Congress at the invitation of Xiaomi.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!