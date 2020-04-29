Xiaomi might soon launch affordable laptops in India

Xiaomi has gained immense popularity for itself in the smartphone world for introducing and selling high value for money products. The company might soon step into the laptop segment.

Popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the company might reveal the Redmibook series in India after the lockdown has been lifted in India. The tipster suggests, Xiaomi India chief has been in talks to bring the new product category to India.

According to the Agarwal, Manu Kumar Jain had a virtual meeting with retailers to launch the laptop series as soon as possible once the lockdown has been lifted. However, no date was confirmed for the launch of the product category.

The company was rumoured to launch the product category sometime in future but the lockdown seems to have sped up the process and now, the tipster has claimed that the company is already talking to retailers regarding the availability of the new range of affordable laptops from the company.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the product category with the new Redmibook series which is a more affordable range in comparison to the Mi laptops. The Redmibook series was launched last year in the month of May.

Xiaomi might introduce the updated series with the 10th gen Intel processors on the 14-inch Redmibook. Currently, the base laptop of the series is priced roughly around ₹35,000 in China but the company might introduce the laptop at a lower price point in India. Similar to how they launched the Mi brand of smartphones in India, the Redmibook might also initially launch in smaller quantities and then expand in accordance to the demand.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated