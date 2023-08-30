Xiaomi reports better-than-expected profit in smartphone market1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Xiaomi reported better-than-expected profit in the smartphone market as cost-cutting efforts and focus on more expensive devices paid off.
With the help of cost-cutting efforts and a focus on more expensive mobile devices, Xiaomi Corp. reported a better-than-expected profit in the smartphone market. The company's net income doubled to 3.67 billion yuan in the three months ended June, according to a report published by Bloomberg News.