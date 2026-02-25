Xiaomi moves Supreme Court against $72 million customs demand; notice issued

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the customs department in an appeal filed by Xiaomi Corp., challenging a tribunal ruling that said the company had evaded about $72 million in tariffs by excluding royalty payments from the value of imported goods.

A bench of Justice P. S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe issued notice to the customs department on 23 February on the plea. The written order is yet to be released.

The bench, in its verbal observation, said, “Let notice be issued. Take instructions and file a short note explaining what it is.”

The Chinese multinational company has approached the top court along with its former contract manufacturers, including Flextronics Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a unit of U.S.-listed Flex, and Bharat FIH, a unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn.

They are challenging the November 2025 ruling of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Chennai, which upheld the inclusion of royalty payments in the assessable value of imported goods and sustained penalties.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for one of the contract manufacturers, told the court that the ruling would have “serious consequences” for contract manufacturers operating in India. The customs department objected, arguing that if such pleas were entertained broadly, every contract manufacturer would seek similar relief.

The dispute stems from a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) investigation into imports made between 1 April 2017 and 30 June 2020 by Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd and its four contract manufacturers — Rising Star Mobile India, Flextronics Technologies India, Hi-Pad Technology India, and DBG Technology India.

Authorities alleged that Xiaomi India had entered into royalty and licence agreements with Qualcomm Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, and Beijing Xiaomi for use of intellectual property in manufacturing and selling mobile phones in India.

While royalties were being paid, they were not disclosed to customs authorities nor added to the assessable value of imported components, resulting in short payment of duty.

Three show cause notices were issued by the customs department in December 2021, alleging suppression and wilful misstatement.

Against these notices, Xiaomi and its contract manufacturers approached the CESTAT in Chennai, challenging the duty demand and penalties.

The tribunal redetermined the value, confirmed the differential duty with interest, and imposed penalties.

CESTAT upheld the department’s case, ruling that royalty payments were intrinsically linked to the imported goods and that Xiaomi India was the “beneficial owner” of the components.

It rejected the argument that contract manufacturers operated on a principal-to-principal basis, instead characterising them largely as job workers. The tribunal upheld penalty liability but remanded the matter for redetermination of quantum.

While the CESTAT order reviewed by Mint does not specify the final penalty amount, Reuters reported that the alleged duty evasion stood at about $72 million. Under Indian customs law, that figure could exceed $150 million once interest and penalties are factored in, if the ruling is ultimately upheld.

An email query sent to Xiaomi India seeking its response remained unanswered till press time.

According to the latest Counterpoint Research data on the India smartphone market, Xiaomi’s share has shifted in recent years. In Q4 2025, Xiaomi regained a leading position with about 19% shipment market share in India, narrowly ahead of rivals such as Vivo and Samsung.

“The immediate consequence of any adverse ruling against Xiaomi would be a heavy payout, far exceeding their annual profits. The effective customs duty on every imported part used in the assembly would stand raised,” said Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices.

Long term impact could entail further erosion of its market share in Indian market and reduced competitiveness with rivals. The effect will percolate to the manufacturers who may have to justify pricing of their assembly service to account for the risk of embedded royalty taxes.

According to Majumdar, industries that rely heavily on contract manufacturing and cross-border technology transfers will closely watch this case.

Companies such as Samsung Electronics, and automobile makers like Kia Corporation and Volkswagen, which operate full OEM models and pay significant royalties for software, navigation and safety systems, could face higher customs exposure if such royalty payments are required to be included in import value.

