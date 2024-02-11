Xiaomi says India's scrutiny of Chinese firms unnerves suppliers: Report
Xiaomi, which has the biggest share in India's smartphone market at 18%, also asks in the letter dated Feb. 6 that India consider offering manufacturing incentives
China's Xiaomi has told New Delhi that smartphone component suppliers are wary about setting up operations in India amid heavy scrutiny of Chinese companies by the government, according to a letter and a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
