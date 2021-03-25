Xiaomi to invest Rs. 100 crore in India over next two years

According to the company, the investment will be used to help retail partners set up and run these new stores. The company said it wants to “foster retail entrepreneurship" in rural markets in India and will create over 10,000 new jobs. It will also introduce a new Mi Retail Academy, where it plans to train sales and customer management staff in skills like in-store designing, marketing, customer service, retail excellence and more.

