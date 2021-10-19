Xiaomi to mass-produce its own cars in H1 2024: Executive

Xiaomi to mass-produce its own cars in H1 2024: Executive1 min read . 11:04 AM IST
Xiaomi Corp will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a senior company executive wrote on Tuesday on social media site Weibo.
More details awaited
