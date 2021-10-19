Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Xiaomi to mass-produce its own cars in H1 2024: Executive

Xiaomi to mass-produce its own cars in H1 2024: Executive

Xiaomi Corp will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Reuters

Xiaomi Corp will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a senior company executive wrote on Tuesday on social media site Weibo.

More details awaited

