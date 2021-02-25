Xiaomi to open three new manufacturing plants in India

Further, Jain said one of the two mobile manufacturing plants is already up and running. The company has partnered with DBG India, which is running a plant in Haryana. The second plant will be set up by Chinese electronics maker BYD in Tamil Nadu. Having plants in both North and South India will keep the company better positioned to tackle possible lockdowns in either side of the country. “At least with respect to covid, I think our business is a lot more stable and resilient, as compared to what it was nine months ago," he said.

