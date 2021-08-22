Xiaomi is planning to expand its presence in the country's credit market with the help of offerings such as gold loans, credit line cards. The company is also planning to introduce insurance products.

Xiaomi India chief, Manu Kumar Jain, in an interview with PTI shared some details about the upcoming financial services planned by the Chinese company. Jain claimed that they will be offering these financial services in partnership with organisations like Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, Stashfin, Money View, Early Salary and Credit Vidya.

The company had first launched its micro-credit offering Mi Credit in 2019 and since then the company claims to have disbursed over a lakh loans. The maximum credit available via Mi Credit is ₹1 lakh. However, the pandemic last year impacted the participation of investors.

Jain explained, "Many quarters went into re-thinking about the future of Mi Credit or Mi Financial Services should look like. We are now back to growing this particular platform. Q1 2021 versus Q4 2020, we grew 95 per cent, and Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020, we saw 35 per cent growth."

Jain claimed that Xiaomi is working on building a full spectrum platform with respect to overall financial services as well as credit perspective.

Xiaomi will not only extend its lending business via gold loans and credit line cards, it is also stepping into the insurance industry which has gained a lot of traction since the Covid outbreak in 2020.

Jain claimed that Mi Credit will now offer a higher pre-approved loan of ₹25 lakh (against ₹1 lakh previously) and tenure of up to 60 months. Additionally, the company has started offering SME Loans and credit line cards as well.

The credit line cards by Mi Credit will be introduced in partnership with Stashfin.

"It is a unique product that comes with a proposition of Buy Now Pay Later combined with personal loan in order to enable the customer to utilise the offering across channels without any limitations," Xiaomi India Financial Services Head Ashish Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal claims the gold loan service is expected to launch in the next few weeks.

Manu Jain stated that 40% of the company's credit product users are self-employed and the remaining 60% are salaried employees.

"In 2021, we are planning to further diversify and provide 20 per cent of the loans to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises). We have launched business loan to meet the emerging needs of entrepreneurs and MSMEs," he added.

According to the company chief, Xiaomi's Mi Pay service, which was launched in 2018, had touched 20 million registered users in a year's time. This number has now crossed 50 million users.

For insurance, Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Lombard to curate a health insurance product. This was piloted in July, and will continue to be offered.

