Xiaomi top bosses' wealth down $5 billion after Trump move

While China’s tech sector has been hit by the nation’s increased government scrutiny and other Trump blacklistings, Xiaomi was thriving. The Beijing-based company surpassed Apple Inc.’s smartphone sales in the third quarter and grabbed market share from Huawei Technologies Co., which got marred by U.S. sanctions. Xiaomi’s shares closed at a record high just last week, and in December the the firm’s market value surpassed $100 billion, finally reaching the goal it had for its 2018 listing.