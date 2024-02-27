Xiaomi unlikely to launch its EV in India anytime soon but may revamp tablets, wearables portfolio
Xiaomi is also looking at developing wearables for India-specific use cases, including true wireless headsets with varying levels of noise cancellation.
Barcelona: Xiaomi’s SU7 electric car, which it will begin selling in China this year, is unlikely to come to India anytime soon, company executives said. “Outside China, we don’t know if there are any plans," said Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer at Xiaomi India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message