NEW DELHI: After smartphones, televisions, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners, Chinese phone giant Xiaomi’s newest product is a dog — a robotic dog. The Xiaomi CyberDog is meant to be a mechanical pet, similar to products like Sony’s Aibo, though the Chinese firm uses a much sharper and angular design. The company announced the robotic dog on August 10, at the launch of its flagship Mi Mix 4 smartphone in China.

Further, the CyberDog is actually an open-source project, meaning Xiaomi will allow the development community to take part in the robot’s future upgrades, and the robot could contribute to the development of quadruped robots, which is being researched globally. In fact, the CyberDog has some similarities with Boston Dynamics’ Spot, which is a critically acclaimed quadruped robot.

The CyberDog runs on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX platform, which is specifically designed for artificial intelligence (AI) computing in embedded and edge systems. The company said the robot has 11 high precision sensors that guide movement, and Xiaomi’s in-house servo motors, which manage range of motion, speed and agility. GPS modules, ultrasonic sensors etc. are used to allow the robot to sense its surroundings. Intel’s RealSense D450 depth sensing cameras are fitted on the robot’s body for object tracking and obstacle avoidance.

Further, like smart speakers, the CyberDog responds to voice commands with a wake word. It has three USB-C ports and an HDMI port for developers to add more to its hardware and software. The company is going to give away the first 1000 units of the CyberDog to developers and engineers for 9999 Yuan (approximately Rs1.1 lakh). It’s unclear whether it will ever make it to the public.

The CyberDog is a pretty big jump for Xiaomi in terms of product development though. The company does have robotic vacuum cleaners, which it also sells in India, but those are quite common on the market today. In comparison, quadrupeds being developed by Boston Dynamics etc. are considered more advanced in the world of robotics.

Scientists at Facebook and Norway’s Oslo University had recently showcased new methods for robots like this to adapt to different surfaces, allowing them to walk more like humans. If successful, Xiaomi could contribute to such research worldwide, and take its reputation in the technology industry beyond making commoditized consumer devices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.