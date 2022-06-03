Xiaomi's global founding team member Alvin Tse to lead India

Manu Jain, who led Xiaomi India for seven years, had moved to a global role as group vice president last year and was operating from Dubai. He was in charge of international strategy, including international marketing and public relations. However, he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India in May in an investigation into an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). ED has accused Xiaomi India of illegally transferring funds to three entities outside India in the name of royalty payments.