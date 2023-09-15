Xiaomi's Indian supplier Dixon to open smartphone plant in Delhi as govt pushes Chinese firms to use local partners1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Inc partners with Dixon Technologies to open a new factory in New Delhi.
With the government's directives, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Inc's supplier Dixon Technologies India Ltd will reportedly open a massive new factory on the outskirts of New Delhi, Bloomberg News reported.
