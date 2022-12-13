Xponentia Capital leads $18 mn round in stealth mode startup1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 08:02 PM IST
Zype, which is in stealth mode, aims to improve accessibility to credit for millennials and help them develop sustainable financial habits.
NEW DELHI : Mid-market private equity firm Xponentia Capital has led a ₹146 crore (nearly $18 million) funding round in fintech startup Zype, marking the maiden investment from its latest fund in a new age fintech startup. The round also saw participation from Vivek Vig, a BFSI sector veteran. Vig has also mentored the startup.