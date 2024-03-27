Xpress Biz rebranding of Vista VIP shows Air India Express is pushing up revenue
Positioning it as business class helps increase fares, from mere ‘Seats with frills’. Additionally, this positioning helps Air India Express go ahead with more and more codeshare routes with the same class of service.
Air India Express, the fully owned subsidiary of Air India and the one where AIX Connect (erstwhile AirAsia India) is to merge, has decided to replace its Vista VIP class fares with XPRESS BIZ fares. The airline currently has a fleet of 69 aircraft, comprising 26 B737-800, 23 A320ceo, 5 A320neo and 15 MAX 8. The airline will have a total of 190 MAX aircraft in its fleet, part of the 470 aircraft order placed by Air India in 2023.