X's value falls to $19 billion, lower than Elon Musk's $20 billion estimate and $44 billion that he paid for it
As per an internal email in March, Musk himself had said the company was worth $20 billion. However, this figure too is a whole $1 billion lower than the assessed value.
Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen its value drastically fall under the tech mogul – by over half of what he paid last year, as per a Bloomberg report. Musk shelled out a hefty $44 billion for the social media site in 2022. Now, restricted stock units awarded to employees value the company at just $19 billion or $45/share.