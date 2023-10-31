As per an internal email in March, Musk himself had said the company was worth $20 billion. However, this figure too is a whole $1 billion lower than the assessed value.

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen its value drastically fall under the tech mogul – by over half of what he paid last year, as per a Bloomberg report. Musk shelled out a hefty $44 billion for the social media site in 2022. Now, restricted stock units awarded to employees value the company at just $19 billion or $45/share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It can be noted that while buying the company, Musk had tried to tune down the price tag citing market conditions, but Twitter executives sued and held the Tesla chief to his initial word. As per an internal email in March, Musk himself had said the company was worth $20 billion. However, this figure too is a whole $1 billion lower than the assessed value.

The Struggles Since Musk took over, there have been significant changes at X. Most of Twitter's staff was either laid off or resigned. The company's content rules were altered, and it suffered a loss of more than half of its advertising revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The valuation report was cited in an internal memo, which revealed the financial challenges X faces. When Musk acquired Twitter, its value was $44 billion, comprising both debt and equity.

However, Musk's purchase added $13 billion in debt, and his management decisions, including looser content-safety rules, led to a 60 percent drop in sales. X is also burdened with approximately $1.2 billion in annual interest payments on its debt, the Bloomberg report noted.

Paid Subscriptions, Expansion Plans Elon Musk's strategy for X involves moving away from advertising towards paid subscriptions. Yet, the company has managed to persuade less than 1 percent of users to subscribe to its monthly premium service, estimated to generate less than $120 million annually, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk envisions X as an "everything app" that can generate revenue from various features, including shopping, payments, audio and video calling, a hiring service, and a news wire. X aims to compete with established players such as Google's YouTube, Microsoft Corp.'s LinkedIn, and Cision's PR Newswire.

While Musk has expressed interest in taking X public in the past, the company's substantial decline in value may pose challenges to such a move.

