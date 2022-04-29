Yakult Danone India appoints Hiroshi Hamada as managing director

Speaking on his new role, Hamada said, “Probiotics is not new to India, but we continue to engage, propagate and educate the health benefits of the unique probiotic bacteria, lactobacillus casei strain Shirota (LcS) in our product which is scientifically validated to improve intestinal health and build immunity. My personal motto is not to give up and face challenges with grit and perseverance. India offers immense opportunities for us by its vast consumer base and its diverse geography. While the pandemic is not yet over, it is pertinent to take care of your health and live a wholesome and active life. We stand committed to good health, the probiotic way. I am excited to deliver this promise to consumers through our signature drink and improve their intestinal health for a better and more productive life."