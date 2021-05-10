Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Yamaha Motor to suspend production at two Indian plants due to Covid-19

Yamaha Motor to suspend production at two Indian plants due to Covid-19

Premium
Image for representation.
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Reuters

  • The plants in Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu state will halt production between May 15 and 31, a spokesman for the Japanese company said

Yamaha Motor Co said on Monday it will temporarily suspend its motorcycle production at two plants in India to protect employees from a surge in coronavirus infections.

Yamaha Motor Co said on Monday it will temporarily suspend its motorcycle production at two plants in India to protect employees from a surge in coronavirus infections.

The plants in Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu state will halt production between May 15 and 31, a spokesman for the Japanese company said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The plants in Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu state will halt production between May 15 and 31, a spokesman for the Japanese company said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A decision on whether the plants will resume production in June onwards will be made after assessing the situation, he said. He did not say whether cases of Covid-19 had been reported at either of the plants.

Many Indian states have imposed strict lockdowns over the past month as Covid-19 infection rates soared.

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to fully lock down the world's second-most populous country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!