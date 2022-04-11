Yamaha MT-15 2.0 launched at 1.6 lakh in India: All you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Taking ahead the legacy of the MT series, the new Yamaha MT-15 Ver 2.0 is equipped with more aggression and agility with its upside-down front forks, Aluminium swing arm, 155cc Liquid-cooled engine, and other exciting features. In the ex-showroom Delhi, the motorcycle is priced at ₹1,59,900.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Two-wheelers manufacturer, Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the much-awaited 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 at a starting price of nearly ₹1.6 lakh on the Indian road.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Two-wheelers manufacturer, Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the much-awaited 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 at a starting price of nearly ₹1.6 lakh on the Indian road.
Taking ahead the legacy of the MT series, the new Yamaha MT-15 Ver 2.0 is equipped with more aggression and agility with its upside-down front forks, Aluminium swing arm, 155cc Liquid-cooled engine, and other exciting features. In the ex-showroom Delhi, the motorcycle is priced at ₹1,59,900.
Taking ahead the legacy of the MT series, the new Yamaha MT-15 Ver 2.0 is equipped with more aggression and agility with its upside-down front forks, Aluminium swing arm, 155cc Liquid-cooled engine, and other exciting features. In the ex-showroom Delhi, the motorcycle is priced at ₹1,59,900.
MT-15 Ver 2.0 is available in four colors - Cyan Storm, Racing Blue, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Although the motorcycle looks identical to its previous sibling, however, what's noteworthy is the inclusion of a 37mm USD fork which is said to be similar to the 2022 Yamaha R15 V4.
Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said, "MT-15 Version 2.0' bike comes with new features like a MotoGP aluminum swingarm that offers improved stability in corners and under hard braking, along with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth 'Y-Connect' app," reported by PTI.
Chihana added, "We are confident that with the new set of features and technology, the MT-15 Version 2.0 will attract more young riders who are in search of a premium street-naked motorcycle that strikes the perfect balance between weekend rides and daily commuting needs."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine along with a peak power of 18.4PS, the motorcycle features an inverted front fork with 37mm inner tubes, while replacing the box-section swingarm with a MotoGP-inspired Aluminium swingarm.
Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the new bike's engine comes with a capability to produce 18.4PS at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 7,500rpm.
Based on Yamaha’s Delta Box frame, the motorcycle weighs just 139kgs. Among the accessories are tank pads, LED flasher, and seat covers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!