Yamaha partners with Amazon India to sell apparels, accessories online

Yamaha partners with Amazon India to sell apparels, accessories online1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.
Good news for motorcycle riders in India as Yamaha Motor India on Saturday announced it has tied up with Amazon India to sell its range of apparels and accessories online. This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.
Good news for motorcycle riders in India as Yamaha Motor India on Saturday announced it has tied up with Amazon India to sell its range of apparels and accessories online. This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.
With this move Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparels for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India, it added.
With this move Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparels for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India, it added.
Yamaha merchandise on the online market place will include a wide range of riding apparels such as T-Shirts, jackets, the two-wheeler maker said.
Besides, the company will also retail other merchandise like stickers, key chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories, it added.
"We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today's announcement is another step in this direction to connect and communicate with our target audience," Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.
The company has recently started vehicle sales online and now it will widen its customer reach by offering riding apparels and accessories, he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.