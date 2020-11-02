Home >Companies >News >Yamaha reports 31% rise in sales for Oct at 60,176 units
Yamaha R3 is a premium twin-cylinder motorcycle that the Japanese maker sells in India.
Yamaha R3 is a premium twin-cylinder motorcycle that the Japanese maker sells in India.

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 05:44 PM IST PTI

Yamaha Motor India reported a 31% increase in its total sales at 60,176 units for October as against 46,082 units in the same period last year

NEW DELHI : Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India group of companies on Monday reported a 31% increase in its total sales at 60,176 units for October. 

The company had sold a total of 46,082 units in October 2019, it said in a statement.

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months, following the lifting of the COVID-19-led lockdown, it added.

On a year-on-year basis, Yamaha registered a 4.3% growth in July, 14.8% in August, and 17% in September, it added.

On the outlook, it said,"The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons that had originated since Nava Ratri and will last through upcoming Diwali and Christmas."

