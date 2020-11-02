Yamaha reports 31% rise in sales for Oct at 60,176 units

Yamaha reports 31% rise in sales for Oct at 60,176 units1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
Yamaha Motor India reported a 31% increase in its total sales at 60,176 units for October as against 46,082 units in the same period last year
NEW DELHI : Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India group of companies on Monday reported a 31% increase in its total sales at 60,176 units for October.
The company had sold a total of 46,082 units in October 2019, it said in a statement.
The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months, following the lifting of the COVID-19-led lockdown, it added.
On a year-on-year basis, Yamaha registered a 4.3% growth in July, 14.8% in August, and 17% in September, it added.
On the outlook, it said,"The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons that had originated since Nava Ratri and will last through upcoming Diwali and Christmas."
