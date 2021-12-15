Yamaha to unveil electric scooters in Europe, Asia next year

Yamaha and other motorcycle companies are betting that more people will avoid public transit in the pandemic-era, boosting demand for bikes. The global market for electric scooters and motorcycles is set to expand about 33% annually from 2021 to 2030, according to Quince Market Insights. Yamaha’s goal is to electrify 90% of its lineup by 2050 while rival Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has said it will mostly offer EVs and hybrids in advanced markets by 2035.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}