Yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textiles files for 1,300 cr IPO

The company caters to a number of multinational, regional and local companies such as Arvind Ltd, Trident Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, D’décor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd and also to other companies including Creative Group, Ascent Yarns and Paragon which in turn cater to consumer brands like DKNY, Calvin Klein, Zara, US Polo Association, Adidas, Nike, H&M, Levis, Uniqlo and many more.