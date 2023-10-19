Yatharth Hospital group’s several premises raided by income tax department: Report

Income tax department on Thursday raided several premises of Yatharth Hospital group in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on charges of tax evasion, said a report by PTI citing official sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tax department has seized some documents and is questioning some of the key managerial persons of the group, said the report citing the sources.

According to the report, Yatharth hospital group's offices and premises in Noida, Greater Noida, Jhansi and Delhi are being covered since morning.

The group runs multi-speciality hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida in UP, and Orchha in Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd closed at ₹391, up 0.75% on the NSE on Thursday.



