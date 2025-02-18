Companies
Yatra bets big on corporate travel as high customer acquisition costs weigh
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 18 Feb 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Summary
- With consumer-facing bookings becoming increasingly expensive, the online travel giant is turning to businesses, targeting a booming corporate travel market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s domestic travel sector is gearing up for major expansion as new airports in Noida and Navi Mumbai prepare to ease congestion and stabilize flight prices. But while the skies may open up, hotels remain a costly bottleneck.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less