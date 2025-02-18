Yatra bets big on corporate travel amid rising costs

Shringi noted that corporate travel has recovered since the pandemic, but the composition of travelers has shifted. Consulting firms, FMCG businesses, and e-commerce companies are booking more trips than before 2020, while the IT and IT services sector has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Travel in manufacturing is currently at 80-90% of 2019 levels, while IT companies are still operating at 60-70% of their previous travel capacity.