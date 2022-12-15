Year-end festive spirits to add sparkle to alcohol sales across genres

Nao Spirits & Beverages Pvt. Ltd, which sells Greater Than and Hapusa gins, is expecting 25% more sales over the year- ago, while luxury goods LVMH-owned spirits major Moët Hennessy India, which makes Chandon Brut here as well as sells brands like Moët & Chandon, Glenmorangie and Belvedere vodka is expecting higher consumption this quarter over the same period in 2019. “We are already 35% over our 2019 numbers for this year for all our imported wines and spirits, mainly driven by Glenmorangie and Belvedere. We have had two very successful quarters this year and are expecting to see a similar trend during this quarter as a result of festivities and other celebrations. This will largely be driven by sales in the single malt, champagne and Chandon rose category," said Ipsita Das, managing director for the firm.