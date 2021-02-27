Yellen removes obstacle to global corporate-tax deal

Yellen removes obstacle to global corporate-tax deal4 min read . 12:48 PM IST
- U.S. drops Trump-era proposal opposed by European nations seeking higher taxes on technology companies
The U.S. dropped a Trump administration demand in global corporate-tax negotiations, removing one obstacle to an agreement on adapting the tax system to the digital economy.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the U.S. would no longer insist on a “safe harbor" under which some elements of the tax rules would be optional. The idea, proposed in late 2019 by her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, drew objections from European counterparts, though talks on how it would work never advanced very far.
