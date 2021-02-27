Yellen removes obstacle to global corporate-tax deal

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the U.S. would no longer insist on a “safe harbor" under which some elements of the tax rules would be optional. The idea, proposed in late 2019 by her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, drew objections from European counterparts, though talks on how it would work never advanced very far.

