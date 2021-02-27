Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Yellen removes obstacle to global corporate-tax deal
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen removes obstacle to global corporate-tax deal

4 min read . 12:48 PM IST Richard Rubin, The Wall Street Journal

  • U.S. drops Trump-era proposal opposed by European nations seeking higher taxes on technology companies

The U.S. dropped a Trump administration demand in global corporate-tax negotiations, removing one obstacle to an agreement on adapting the tax system to the digital economy.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the U.S. would no longer insist on a “safe harbor" under which some elements of the tax rules would be optional. The idea, proposed in late 2019 by her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, drew objections from European counterparts, though talks on how it would work never advanced very far.

