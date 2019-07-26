Yes bank acquires 18.5% stake of Cox & Kings by invoking pledged shares

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank on Friday said it has has acquired 18.55% stake in Cox & Kings by invocation of pledged shares.

The bank has invoked pledge on 3.27 crore equity shares having nominal value of ₹5 per share, constituting 18.55 per cent of the post-issue paid-up share capital, of Cox & Kings, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Cox & Kings Limited has a consolidated turnover revenue of ₹5,693.5 crore as on 31 March.

Besides, the bank invoked pledge on 34,080 equity shares having nominal value of ₹10 per share, constituting 30 per cent of an unlisted company Ezeego One Travel & Tours Limited.

In another filing it said, the bank in ordinary course of its business continues to explore various means of raising capital or funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors in order to meet its business or regulatory requirements.

The statement was with regard to clarification on reports that TPG Capital, Advent International were in talks to infuse $350 million each in Yes Bank.