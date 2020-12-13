Yes Bank aims to double credit card customer base in 2 years

"Overall credit card spends (of the industry) are back to pre-Covid levels. Some banks say 80-90%, for some it is 90%, my gut feeling is that most of this is back to normal. Some of the sectors are still slow, especially when it comes to tour and travel, where there is a recovery of about 25-30%," Rajanish Prabhu, Head - Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition,Yes Bank told PTI in an interview.