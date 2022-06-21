Yes Bank appoints Dheeraj Sanghi as head of branch banking

In this role, the bank said, Sanghi would be responsible for leading the branch banking, rural branch banking, corporate salary, TASC and embassy businesses, driving accelerated growth in liabilities base and fee income.
MUMBAI :Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dheeraj Sanghi as its country head of branch banking.
In this role, the bank said, Sanghi would be responsible for leading the branch banking, rural branch banking, corporate salary, TASC and embassy businesses, driving accelerated growth in liabilities base and fee income.
Sanghi will focus on building a sustainable and profitable liabilities business by improving resource level productivity, augmenting synergies between channels and leveraging the reach of the bank’s current branch network. He will report to Rajan Pental, global head of retail banking.
The bank said that Sanghi has over 25 years of experience with an extensive experience in managing large distribution across the branch and banking functions. In his previous role, he was the chief business officer at Paytm. He has also been associated with organisations such as IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank in his earlier roles.
Pental said that Sanghi, with his immense experience in banking, will catapult Yes Bank’s all-important liabilities franchise while focusing on high standards of governance and superlative customer experience.