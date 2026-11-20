The government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its 15 October judgment that struck down Yes Bank's ₹8,415-crore write-down of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds.

According to the Supreme Court website, the Union of India filed its review petition against Axis Trustee Services Ltd, the trustee for the bondholders, on 17 November. The petition is yet to be numbered or listed for hearing.

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The Centre is the third party to seek a review of the judgment. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank filed their review petitions on 13 November. All three were appellants whose challenge the Supreme Court dismissed on 15 October.

A review petition is not a fresh appeal. The Supreme Court reconsiders its own judgments only on narrow grounds, such as an error apparent on the face of the record, and such petitions are usually taken up in chambers by the bench that delivered the original verdict.

The RBI has argued in its plea that the court did not adequately consider its Basel III master circular governing AT-1 bonds and has sought an open-court hearing and a stay on the judgment, Mint reported. Yes Bank has cited the impact of restoring the bondson its capital position. The grounds raised in the Centre's petition are not yet known.

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The dispute dates back to March 2020, when the Centre placed the stressed lender under a moratorium and the RBI superseded its board and appointed an administrator. Although the final reconstruction scheme notified on 13 March 2020 dropped a proposal to write down the AT-1 bonds, the administrator wrote them off the next day. The bonds had been issued in two tranches, of ₹3,000 crore in December 2016 and ₹5,415 crore in October 2017.

Axis Trustee challenged the write-down before the Bombay High Court, which quashed it in January 2023, holding that the administrator lacked the power to write down the bonds. On 15 October, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih upheld that ruling and said annual coupon payments must be made in line with the bonds' information memoranda.

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Yes Bank is yet to restore the bonds. Axis Trustee filed a contempt petition on 6 November against the bank and certain officials and directors, alleging non-compliance with the judgment, and has said it will seek an urgent hearing.

Mint reported on Tuesday that the trustee had yet to issue a default notice to Yes Bank over the unpaid October coupon on the 2017 bonds, saying further action was difficult until the bonds were restored. On 18 November, the Yes Bank AT1 Bond Holders Association wrote to the RBI governor seeking clarity on the central bank's decision to seek a review.