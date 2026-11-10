Yes Bank AT-1 bondholders still await clarity on their money nearly a month after SC verdict

Nearly a month after the Supreme Court overturned Yes Bank’s ₹8,415-crore additional tier-I (AT-1) bond write-off, investors who lost their savings are still waiting for the bank to clarify when and how their money will be restored.
For Kailash Mishra, the ₹10 lakh he invested in Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds was money set aside for the future. For Gunjan Gupta’s family, the investment represented years of her father’s savings. And for Lakhvir Kaur, a 69-year-old homemaker, it was the retirement corpus she and her husband had carefully accumulated over decades.